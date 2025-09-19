UN seems to have outlived its utility

WITH little to celebrate as the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary this month and its global influence wanes, the question remains: can the organisation survive and stay relevant in a world that is increasingly contentious and fragmented? With diminished influence and budget struggles, the UN endures heavy criticism in a polarised and conflict-ridden world shaped by Anglo-Saxon imperialism, colonialism and Zionist dominance.

For eight decades, it has served as a forum for adversaries and foes to voice their grievances. However, the 23-month-long genocide in Gaza by Zionists under-scores one of its most significant failures. Why could the UN not halt the Zionist offensive? The veto power wielded by colonial powers is a key reason.

To understand the extensive list of UN shortcomings, it is essential to consider the context of its creation. Born out of the ashes of World War II, the UN was officially established in October 1945 after a conflict that was primarily among European nations.

The two main organs, the General Assembly and the Security Council, are not equally powerful, as most decision-making powers lie with the Security Council. In the General Assembly, each member has one vote, but its influence is limited. The real power lies with the 15-member Security Council, where five permanent members hold veto power and make all the key decisions. It is unclear and never justified why these five nations get to decide for the whole world.

The General Assembly, reflecting global perspectives, should have enforcement powers instead of leaving this authority to the five permanent members of the Security Council. The United States alone has vetoed 49 UN resolutions concerning Israel thus far, adding to the fast growing global frustration.

The UN’s inability to uphold its charter suggests it has strayed from its role as a platform for justice, seemingly influenced by the Zionist lobby and Washington’s powerful interests.

Over the last 80 years, and 75 years since the creation of a controversial state in the Middle East, the UN has struggled to resolve this issue. At its inception, it made a significant error by allocating 56 per cent of Palestinian land to settlers from Europe and North America. The UN’s handling of the Kashmir conflict, under Indian occupation since October 1947, is similarly inadequate.

Despite numerous US Security Council resolutions calling for a referendum to determine the Kashmiri people’s will, India has refused to comply, deploying over 700,000 military troops in the region and subjecting the population to severe atrocities, including killings, torture, rape, and enforced disappearances.

The reaction of much of the Global South to pax-Zionism and its violence calls for introspection. Except for India, currently governed by Hindutva Zionist nationalists, nearly every nation in the Global South has condemned the Zionist regime, with even the Jewish people distancing itself from its violent actions.

It is time for the Global South to form an organisation independent of the UN, dedicated to global justice. China and Russia would be more than willing to lead such a move, and may even provide troops to counter oppressive forces targeting weaker states.

As for the funding aspect of the forum, it would come from member countries, calculated as a percentage of their gross domestic product (GDP), with equal voting rights for all states to promote inclusivity.

Mohammed Khaku

Allentown, USA

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025