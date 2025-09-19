E-Paper | September 19, 2025

A political gimmick?

A COUPLE of months ago, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government launched a scheme under the banner of Ehsaas Apna Ghar in partnership with Khyber Bank to provide interest-free loans to those who are unable to build their house due to financial constraints. I was among the applicants, and hoped that the scheme would help me have a house of my own.

The KP government subsequently announced the names of some individuals who had been considered eligible to get the loan. At a ceremony in Peshawar, the provincial chief minister even announced that in the days ahead, loan would be given to all the eligible people of KP.

When I went to the bank to ask about the names announced, I was told that the government had closed the programme, and now nobody would be provided the loan. It was surprising and I returned utterly disappointed, because it was the only hope for me to build a house. I wonder why the government has closed the scheme. If it was beyond its means, why did it launch such a scheme? Was that just for optics and a publicity stunt? Was it just a political gimmick?

The KP chief minister should realise his moral responsibility and fulfil his promise by implementing the programme so that people from all underprivileged segments of society may have a house of their own and live with due dignity.

Asad Khan
Bannu

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

