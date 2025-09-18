Israeli military says missile fired towards Israel from Yemen

The Israeli military announced that a missile was fired from Yemen towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens in several areas, including in Jerusalem, Al Jazeera reports.

“The [Israeli military] has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said in a statement.

It is the third aerial attack on Israel reported in the last few hours.

Israeli Army Radio said earlier that the air force had intercepted a drone from Yemen.