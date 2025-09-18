UK, US working together to end ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza: PM Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that the United Kingdom and the United States are “united in the pursuit of peace”, referring to the situation in Gaza.

“We are working together to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East,” Starmer said, addressing a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

“[We are working] to get the aid in, free the hostages and ultimately, bring Israel and the region back towards a comprehensive plan which can deliver peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”