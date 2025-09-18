Israeli military says Jordan-West Bank crossing attacker ‘neutralised’

Israel’s military has now released a statement on the shooting attack near a crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, Al Jazeera reports.

The military claimed the perpetrator “arrived in a truck transporting humanitarian aid from Jordan, and opened fire”. Israeli security forces returned fire and “neutralised” the alleged attacker, said the military.

Currently, Israeli military units are carrying out searches and “encircling” the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the military added.