Gaza City’s displaced face conditions ‘unfit for human dignity’: WHO

Hospitals in besieged Gaza City are on the “brink of collapse”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief says, as Israel’s widely denounced ground invasion enters its third day.

The assault is “driving new waves of displacement, forcing traumatised families into an ever-shrinking area unfit for human dignity”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“The injured and people with disabilities cannot move to safety, which puts their lives in grave danger,” he said.