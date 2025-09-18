E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Gaza City’s displaced face conditions ‘unfit for human dignity’: WHO

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 02:13pm

Hospitals in besieged Gaza City are on the “brink of collapse”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief says, as Israel’s widely denounced ground invasion enters its third day.

The assault is “driving new waves of displacement, forcing traumatised families into an ever-shrinking area unfit for human dignity”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“The injured and people with disabilities cannot move to safety, which puts their lives in grave danger,” he said.

“We call for an immediate end to these inhumane conditions. We call for a ceasefire.”

