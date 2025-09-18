8 booked in Chiniot for ‘snatching flood aid, torturing officials’

Bhowana police have registered a first information report against three nominated and five unidentified people for snatching hampers from a distribution point, thrashing a revenue assistant and tearing off the clothes of a person who was distributing gift hampers among flood-affected people.

According to the FIR filed by Tehsildar Bhowana Ahmad Sher, Revenue Assistant (Patwari) Abdul Rehman was overseeing the distribution of food and non-food items at Government Primary School in Razanagar when the incident occurred.

The FIR says Ashraf, Yaseen and Hameed, all residents of Razanagar, along with several others, including women, started misbehaving and tried to assault the revenue assistant.

When a local, Safdar Aqil, tried to help the patwari, the suspects reportedly beat him, tore his clothes, and forcibly snatched the ration bags before fleeing.

The Bhowana police have registered the case under sections 353, 186, 506, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with no arrest so far.

