E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Top UN Gaza investigator hopeful Israeli leaders will be prosecuted

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 10:24am

The UN investigator who this week accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza said she sees parallels with the butchery in Rwanda, and that she hopes one day Israeli leaders will be put behind bars, AFP reports.

Navi Pillay, a South African former judge who headed the international tribunal for the 1994 Rwanda genocide and also served as UN human rights chief, acknowledged that justice “is a slow process”.

But as late South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson “Mandela said, it always seems impossible until it’s done”, she told AFP in an interview. “I consider it not impossible that there will be arrests and trials” in the future.

As head of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, she says watching footage of civilians being killed and tortured had marked her “for life”.

“I see similarities” to what is happening in Gaza, she said, pointing to “the same kind of methods”. While Tutsis were targeted in Rwanda’s genocide, she said “all the evidence [indicates] it is Palestinians as a group that is being targeted” in Gaza.

