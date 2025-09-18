Sukkur barrage on Indus still in high flood; Guddu recedes to medium level

Sukkur barrage on the Indus River is still in a high flood, while the Guddu barrage has receded to a medium level, according to FFD’s data last updated at 9am.

The outflows at Sukkur were around 510,000 cusecs, while those at Guddu were over 475,000 cusecs, with both locations witnessing “steady” flows.

Kotri barrage was in a low flood with nearly 290,000 cusecs of water passing through it.

In Punjab, the maximum flood level was at Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej river, which was in a medium flood.