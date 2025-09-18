Major flood surge in Sutlej expected to reach Jalalpur within days: Multan official

Multan district administration spokesperson Waseem Yousuf has said that while the Chenab’s levels were falling, a major flood surge in the Sutlej was expected to reach Jalalpur within days, threatening adjacent villages in Lodhran and Bahawalpur.

Punjab PDMA spokesperson said water levels were falling in nearly all major rivers of Punjab, including Jhelum, Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab.

“A low-level flood persists at Panjnad, with water level now at 148,450 cusecs, while Ganda Singh Wala continues to be in a medium flood with water level 95,000 cusecs,” he said.