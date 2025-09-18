E-Paper | September 18, 2025

National Highway Autho­rity races to restore damaged sections of Punjab’s M-5 motorway

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 10:09am

Floodwaters have damaged the Multan-Suk­kur Motorway (M-5) at five points and spread into villages along the highway in Mul­tan, Lo­­dhran and Bahawalpur districts, including Phagal Marhi, Hayat­pur, Jhanmp, Soiwala and Muradpur.

Floodwaters also reached Uch Sharif, submerging nearby settlements such as Jhangra and Basti Mir Chakar Rind. The Multan-Uch Sharif Motorway section has been closed to traffic after severe damage to more than five locations.

National Highway Autho­rity (NHA) officials and police are enforcing diversions, with reopening contingent on receding water levels and repairs. The NHA said its teams were working round the clock to restore the damaged section of the M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala.

In a statement, the authority said temporary restoration of one carriageway had been achieved while engineers and experts continued permanent repair work.

Several sections of the motorway were damaged after protective embankments cracked under flood pressure from the Chenab and Sutlej rivers. Traffic remains diverted to alternative highways until full restoration is complete.

A general view of a closed motorway damaged by floodwater at Jalalpur Pirwala, in Multan district, Punjab on Sept 17, 2025, after the Chenab River overflowed following heavy monsoon rains. — AFP
