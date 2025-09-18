Over 205 refugee families leave Swabi for Afghanistan

SWABI: Over 205 families of Afghan refugees who lived here in Gohati and Gandaf refugees camps have left for their motherland since the Afghans repatriation began, while many more are preparing to return to their native country soon as “there was no other option left for them”, said both officials of the district administration and Afghan nationals on Wednesday.

The interaction with displaced Afghan persons in the Gohati and Gandaf camps revealed that they were reluctant to leave for their country but due to strict repatriation policy of Pakistan government they were compelled to return to their country and begin a new life.

It may be mentioned that district Swabi has been host to a large number of Afghan refugees since the occupation of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union in December 1979.

Presently, a total of 53,000 Afghan nationals were living in the two major refugee camps. The Gohati camp which is seven kilometers away from the district headquarters hosts 30,000 Afghans, while the Gandaf camp which is situated adjacent to Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate is home to 23,000 refugees.

However, the officials admitted that a huge number of the Afghan national have been living in various villagesand different city areas of the district for decades and the affluent class is running several businesses including restaurants.

“We have collected all information about Afghan refugees and the task was given to the SHO of every police station to get the whole data in their respective jurisdiction,” said an official on condition of anonymity, adding that the present government policy is peaceful and honourable repatriation of the Afghans. In the next phase, if the government decides about their expulsion, the district police in collaboration with the district administration would take necessary steps.

The Afghans and local people were hugging each other as the refugees were leaving with heavy hearts.

Hayat Khan, whose family was about to leave, said: “We have no option. We follow Pakistan’s policy to return to our homeland. We don’t know how life will pull along. We have spent the last 40 years here and have earned our livelihood with great respect. We are uncertain about our children’s education, employment, and the law and order, but it seems that we will have to start from zero.”

Azmat Khan, an Afghan cricketer recalled: “We used to organise cricket tournaments here and compete with the best teams. However, he was uncertain about his future.

However, officials said that according to chalked out policy the Afghans should leave with dignity and honour as soon as possible and all the arrangements have been made in this regard.

LIFE SENTENCE: The additional district and sessions judge Aziz Muhammad, sentenced accused Tahir Khan, resident of Zaida to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000 in a murder case here on Wednesday..

The case was registered in Zaida police station on the complaint of Abbas Khanunder Section 302/324/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Tahir was accused of opening fire on Abbas Khan and his maternal uncle Gohar-ur-Rehman, as a result Gohar was killed on the spot.

YOUNG MAN KILLED: An 18-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his uncle over a land dispute in the Narenji village. The deceased was identified as Jawad Ali. The accused escaped after the incident. The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle and launched efforts to arrest the accused.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025