Israel’s Gaza City ground invasion won’t lead to peace: Germany

Israel’s military escalation in Gaza City will not lead to regional stability and non-violence, Germany has said, Al Jazeera reports.

“The federal government has always made it clear that it rejects these military operations, which only lead to more deaths, injuries and displacement,” government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius told a press briefing in Berlin.

“The federal government is, therefore, very dismayed by the fate of the civilian population and the humanitarian situation. And in contrast to other governments, we are increasingly less aware of how these military operations can effectively lead to a lasting peace.”

Germany is facing international pressure to agree to EU sanctions against Israel over what the UN has said is genocide in Gaza.