Kenya’s Julius Yego ‘happy to compete with the younger generation of throwers’

We’ve got some wisdom from one of the older competitors in the field — Kenya’s Julius Yego. The 36-year-old ranks thirds in the heats and was a silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

“I am really excited about the globalisation of javelin throwing because it is no longer centered in one place. It used to be a traditionally eastern European competition.

“But since I won (the world title) in 2015, we’ve seen athletes from different parts of the world winning major championship. Anderson Peters [Grenada], Arshad Nadeem [Pakistan] and Neeraj Chopra [India] are some of those winning major championships,” he said.

“This is good for javelin and good for sport in general. I am really excited to compete with them tomorrow. Despite my age, I feel strong again and happy to compete with the younger generation of throwers.”