CM Sindh vows to assist flood-hit farmers in ‘every possible manner’

The Sindh government has vowed to support farmers who have incurred losses during floods, says the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

While speaking to the media today, CM Sindh said that the government has drafted a relief package to support the farming community in light of floods.

He went on to say: “The farmers have suffered enormous losses due to the floods, and a solution must be devised.“

“We will assist our farmers in every possible manner,” he assured, while also endorsing the federal government’s decision to seek aid from the United Nations.