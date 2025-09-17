E-Paper | September 17, 2025

People in relief camps not flood victims, rather my guests: Maryam Nawaz

At the Wazirabad event, CM Maryam assured the people that her “entire cabinet” was on the ground, with ministers not having slept for days.

“I do not call tens of thousands of people who are in flood camps flood victims. I call them my guests; they are the Punjab government’s guests.”

CM Maryam hailed her provincial ministers, Rescue 1122, the Punjab Civil Defence, police, the army and navy, and the district administrations for their efforts during the flood crisis.

During his speech, she flaunted the Punjab government’s electric bus projects and pledged that the construction of the Gujranwala Metro project, comprising trackless buses, would begin “soon”.

Occasional chants of “Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz” could be heard from the audience during the address.

Pakistan Floods 2025

