Punjab CM says her govt’s timely efforts saved province from ‘major’ disaster

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has hailed her government’s rescue efforts, saying timely preparation saved the province from a “major” disaster.

Recalling her visit to the relief camps in Bahawalpur’s Uch Sharif earlier today, she said: “Punjab is fighting the worst and biggest floods of history right now.”

Noting receding water levels, she assured the public that the government was working day and night in rescue and relief operations.

“If the Punjab government had not evacuated people from their houses on time […] then God forbid, it would have been a major disaster.

“A lot of rains occurred for three months. After that, waters came from India. Despite that, there have been around 100 deaths, which is highly unfortunate. But Wazirabad walon (residents), if we had not been prepared, then you cannot imagine how big and dangerous a loss could have been.”