E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Arshad, Neeraj javelin clash takes place in shadows of Pak-India tensions

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 02:16pm

Arshad Nadeem’s formula for winning Olympic gold in Paris was simple. He set himself a goal, and God gave it.

The response was typical for the 28-year-old Pakistani, who made himself comfortable on a lobby couch at the athletes’ hotel for the World Athletics Championships, kicking off a slipper and tucking one foot under his thigh as he spoke about his win a year on.

The world is watching — albeit eclipsed by the cricket drama — whether Japan National Stadium will see scenes akin to Wagah Border: Arshad and Neeraj Chopra meeting in the middle but not quite; staring each other down at a distance close enough to be a hug that the brotherly duo may have once shared and may never do so again. Dare we compare the javelins to spears?

When asked about his current relationship with Neeraj, Arshad said they’ve had “chalte phirte salam dua [greetings here and there]” in the athletes’ hotel in Tokyo. He declined to give any analysis on the Pakistan-India tensions brewing back home. Neeraj has declined any interviews till after the javelin final on Thursday.

Read more here.

Live Men’s javelin qualifiers World Athletics Championships

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...