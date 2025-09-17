UK lawmakers denied entry to occupied West Bank by Israel

Two Labour MPs, Peter Prinsley and Simon Opher, say they were denied entry to the occupied West Bank by Israeli authorities, Al Jazeera reports.

In a letter, they said the visit was organised by the Council for Arab-British Understanding to enable parliamentarians to see “vital medical and humanitarian work of a range of organisations” in the Israeli-occupied territory, and the decision to stop them is “deeply regrettable”.

The UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting slammed the move by Israel, calling it “shameful but no longer surprising”.

Hamish Falconer, the UK’s Middle East minister, said it’s “unacceptable” that Opher and Prinsley were denied access.