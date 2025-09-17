As it happened: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships

Arshad Nadeem qualifies for the javelin final with a throw of 85.28 m, narrowly securing his spot with his third throw.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters leads the field with an outstanding throw of 89.53 m in his qualifier.

Curtis Thompson (USA) makes it through to the final with a throw of 84.72 m.

Kenya’s Julius Yego also qualifies directly for the final with a first-round throw of 85.96 m.