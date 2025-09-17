Survey to assess damage in 28 flood-hit districts of Punjab to start soon: chief secretary

Punjab Government will soon begin a survey to assess the flood damage in the 28 flood-hit districts of the province, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said.

While chairing a meeting to oversee rehabilitation efforts, the chief secretary directed relevant authorities to ensure the drainage of water in flood-affected areas and the restoration of roads.

The chief secretary also directed the immediate dispatch of additional tents and rations to flood-affected areas, particularly Uch Sharif in Bahawalpur, instructing authorities to remain present in the field to oversee relief arrangements.