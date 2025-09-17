E-Paper | September 17, 2025

European Commission proposing to impose sanctions on 37pc of Israeli goods: official

The European Commission is proposing to reimpose duties on Israeli goods in response to its military actions in Gaza and ongoing violations in the West Bank, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has told Euronews.

Kallas confirmed the strategy to suspend trade-related provisions within the Israel-EU Association Agreement.

Trade between the EU and Israel was €42.6 billion in 2024, and the preferential treatment is around 37 per cent of that, she noted.

“So it is a significant amount, and when it comes to the preferential treatment, then 37pc of that trade really has the preferential treatment,” Kallas told Euronews.

“So definitely this step will have a high cost for Israel,” the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy said.

