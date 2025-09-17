E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Italy opposes expanded Israeli offensive in Gaza City due to civilian risks

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 10:35am

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that Rome opposes Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza City, warning that it poses a grave risk to civilians, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We have always said we are against the offensive on Gaza,” Tajani told broadcaster Sky TG24. “We are against it because of the risks to the civilian population, certainly not because of Hamas using hostages as human shields, just as we are against the occupation of part of the West Bank.”

He stressed the urgency of diplomatic efforts to halt the escalation, saying: “Now, we need to speed up the process of a ceasefire. It won’t be easy to reach a solution, but we must find a way.”

On possible EU measures, the minister said Italy is awaiting proposals from Brussels. “We must impose harsher sanctions on settlers, especially the most violent ones,” he said.

