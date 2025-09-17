WATCH: Family in Gaza City defies Israeli forced evacuation

Updated 17 Sep, 2025 Not enough The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.

17 Sep, 2025 Unchanged rate THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...

17 Sep, 2025 Rain-borne risks HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...

Updated 16 Sep, 2025 Kabul’s choice Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.

Updated 16 Sep, 2025 Insolence on the field DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...