Israeli soldiers raid Tubas and Ramallah, destroy vehicles in Hebron

Israeli military forces have stormed the city of Tubas and the village of Tayasir in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports.

Local sources told Wafa that another incursion took place into the town of Idhna and the city of Hebron, where a number of Palestinians and their vehicles were detained, with one man severely beaten by Israeli soldiers.

At the entrance to Fawwar camp south of Hebron, Israeli forces destroyed a number of Palestinian civilian vehicles parked in the area, which is now closed with an iron gate.

The footage below shows soldiers storming a town in Jenin.