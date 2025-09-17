France urges halt to Israel’s ‘destructive’ Gaza City military campaign

France’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the expansion and intensification of the Israeli ground, air and naval offensive in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports.

It urged Israel in a statement to stop its “destructive campaign” in the city.

“France calls on Israel to end this destructive campaign, which no longer has any military logic, and to resume negotiations as soon as possible,” Paris said.

It also urged Israel to “immediately lift all restrictions imposed on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, so as to allow for its immediate, massive, and unhindered delivery”.