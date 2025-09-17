E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Abdullah fires Pakistan to victory in SAFF U-17 opener against Bhutan

Agencies Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am
PLAYERS of Pakistan and Bhutan in action during their SAFF Under-17 Championship match at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium.—Courtesy PFF
PLAYERS of Pakistan and Bhutan in action during their SAFF Under-17 Championship match at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium.—Courtesy PFF

COLOMBO: Mohammad Abdullah bagged a hat-trick as Pakistan kicked off their SAFF Under-17 Championship with a convincing 4-0 victory against Bhutan at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium on Tuesday.

Having scored twice in the first half, Abdullah completed his treble with a poacher’s finish in the 70th to round off the scoring, minutes after Hamza Yasir struck a long-range screamer for the third, as Pakistan opened their Group ‘B’ commitments in style.

Nasir Ismail’s Pakistan, winners of the inaugural edition of the tournament back in 2011 when it was for the Under-16 age bracket, are next in action on Friday when they face Maldives, who were thrashed 6-0 by India in the group opener earlier on Tuesday.

Pakistan face arch-rivals India in their final group game on Sept 22 with the top two teams from the two groups advancing to the semis. On Tuesday’s show, Pakistan will expect to be there, having made the final four of each of the last two editions of the tournament.

The latest crop showed their prowess with Abdullah splendidly leading the line, opening the scoring in the 15th minute. Pakistan moved the ball from left to right before a cross was floated in and Abdullah rose highest to plant an unstoppable header.

Then minutes later, he doubled Pakistan’s advantage — this time making a brilliant run between two defenders to get on the end of Mansoor Ahmed’s pass and slotting in.

Bhutan regrouped and a dominant Pakistan had to wait for their third, which arrived halfway through the second half. Receiving the ball almost 30 yards from goal, Hamza turned and took a touch before letting fly and finding the top corner.

Abdullah completed his hat-trick, latching onto a rebound after a shot had hit the post.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

