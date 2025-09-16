Israel urges EU chief to drop proposed sanctions over Gaza conflict

Israel has urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to withdraw a proposal that would curb trade ties in a bid to pressure Israel to end the fighting in Gaza, AFP reports.

“Pressure through sanctions will not work,” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote in a letter to Von der Leyen.

“This unprecedented proposal, which has never been applied to any other country, is a clear attempt to harm Israel while we are still fighting a war imposed on us by the October 7 terror attack,” Saar wrote.

He added that Israel had not been notified or consulted and warned the measures would “empower Hamas” and “jeopardise efforts to end the war”.