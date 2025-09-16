E-Paper | September 16, 2025

EU says Israel’s Gaza City assault spells ‘death’, ‘destruction’

Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 04:49pm

The European Union has warned that Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City will add to the toll of death and destruction, and worsen an already “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the territory, AFP reports.

“The EU has consistently urged Israel not to intensify its operation in Gaza City,” EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.

“A military intervention will lead to more destruction, more death and more displacement, and we have been clear that this will also aggravate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and also endangers the lives of hostages,” he said.

