Singer Ali Zafar to host fundraiser concert for flood relief in Lahore

Singer Ali Zafar has announced that he will be hosting a fundraiser concert on September 27 at the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Lahore.

All proceeds will be donated through the Ali Zafar Foundation to support families who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the floods. Tickets are available on the Ticket Wala platform.

Sharing a message on social media, Zafar explained the idea behind the initiative: “In this hour where thousands have been displaced and affected by the floods, we must all play our part in helping them. Imagine everything you ever had being washed away in an instant.”

