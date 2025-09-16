‘Amateurish, sloppy’: Israeli opposition leader slams Gaza City ground invasion

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has slammed his country’s ground invasion of Gaza City launched today, calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct “amateurish and sloppy”, Al Jazeera reports.

In an interview with the Israeli media outlet Ynet, Lapid expressed bewilderment at the lack of clarity on what the “end picture is” for Gaza and “how we’ll bring back the hostages, how we’ll end the war”.

“Everything is amateurish and sloppy and arrogant and improvised, and then he cries that there’s international isolation.

“This is senseless. I haven’t heard in all my years of a military operation that has no political objective. They’re sending the army to fight there. Soldiers will be killed. Hostages will be killed, and nobody understands what the goal is,“ he was quoted as saying.