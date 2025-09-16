UN accused Israel of genocide given orders from top Israeli officials

Navi Pillay, head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, has told Al Jazeera that, based on the statements of Israel’s President Herzog, Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and the orders which they have given, the UN has reached the conclusion that Israel is committing genocide.

“Because these three individuals were agents of the state, under the law the state then is held responsible,” Pillay said. “So we say it is the State of Israel that has committed genocide.”