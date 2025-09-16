NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo says ‘horrific’ Gaza war must end

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, a staunch supporter of Israel, has called for an immediate end to Israel’s Gaza offensive and gently distanced himself from PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with The New York Times, which comes as Cuomo’s “lagging campaign for mayor of New York City enters its final weeks”, the former governor said the situation in Gaza had become “horrific“.

“There is no doubt that the people of New York and the nation see the continued carnage that is happening and are deeply, deeply disturbed and want it over, and believe it has gone on way too long,” Cuomo was quoted as saying.

He added: “It should end today. Return the hostages, end the violence. Today. I think it should have been over months ago. It is horrific.”

NYT noted Cuomo was “careful not to criticise Israel’s military or Mr. Netanyahu directly”, but said: “I never stood with Bibi (Netanyahu).“

Read more here.