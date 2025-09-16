Police solve triple murder case, arrest two

ISLAMABAD: Police have solved a triple murder case that happened last week in one of the slums of Islamabad and arrested two persons.

DIG Islamabad Mohammad Jawad Tariq, in a press conference described the incident as a crime of passion, in which a man along with his friend murdered his three relatives.

The victims were identified as Karam Paul, his son Emmanuel, and daughter Zoya. Police were called after residents reported a foul odor emanating from a house.

Police recovered mutilated bodies of the three victims, with their hands tied.

After the recoveries of the bodies, forensic experts were called at the spot for forensic tests and collection of evidence. Later, the bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy to establish the actual cause of death.

Geo-fencing of the area of was conducted, besides the police also get assistance from the Safe City Cameras installed around the vicinity. Information was also gathered through human intelligence.

During investigation of the case the police also found two mobile phones of the family missing from the house. Call record data of the three mobile phones of the family, including the two missing mobiles were also examined.

Besides, the police also interrogated a number of people including relatives, neighbours and friends in connection with the murder. As a result one of the relative of the murdered family was spotted and arrested in connection with the murder.

The prime suspect in the crime is a son of Karam Paul’s brother-in-law. Emmanuel’s marriage was being arranged, and the prime suspect also wanted a match within the same family, creating a potential conflict.

Out of jealousy and resentment, he committed the crime with the help of an accomplice. The prime suspect purchased sedatives or intoxicating pills from a store and went to Karam Paul’s house, where he apparently drugged the family. Later the prime suspect along with his accomplice tied their hands and strangulated the three persons.

