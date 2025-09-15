E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Palestinians continue to flee north Gaza amid Israel’s forced displacement

Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 11:48pm

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, spoke to several people who made the long journey from the north, fleeing Israel’s ongoing assault and operation to seize Gaza City.

“For more than three days, they have been hitting every school and emptying Shati camp [near north Gaza’s coast], striking every area. You cannot even move. That is why I decided to leave with my family, my daughters and my wife, and head to Khan Younis”, one displaced person said.

“I don’t even have a tent. I only took a few things; I couldn’t take anything from my home.”

