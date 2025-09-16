E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, hikes high-speed diesel by Rs2.78

Tahir Sherani Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 12:21am

The federal government on Monday increased the high-speed diesel price by Rs2.78 per litre for the next fortnight.

A notification from the Finance Division said the new HSD price was Rs272.77 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol price was kept unchanged at Rs264.61.

Previously, the government had kept the petrol price unchanged, while the price of HSD was reduced by Rs3 per litre.

Petrol, used mainly in private cars, small vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles, directly impacts the budgets of middle- and lower-middle-income groups.

Most of the transport sector runs on HSD and its price is considered inflationary as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains and agricultural engines like trucks, buses, tractors, tube-wells and threshers and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other eatables.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...