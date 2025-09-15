E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Spanish PM calls for Israel to be barred from international sport

Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 09:39pm

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel to be barred from international sport over the Gaza conflict, after pro-Palestinian protesters forced one of the biggest cycling races to be abandoned, AFP reports.

Sanchez expressed “deep admiration” for thousands of protesters who forced the halt of the final stage of the Vuelta e Espana on Sunday and said Israel should be penalised just as Russia was over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our position is clear and categorical: as long as the barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition,” said Sanchez, who has become one of Europe’s fiercest critics of Israel’s tactics in Gaza, where the UN says Palestinians face starvation.

“Sports organisations should ask themselves whether it’s ethical for Israel to continue competing internationally,” said Sanchez.

“Why was Russia expelled after invading Ukraine, yet Israel faces no expulsion after invading Gaza?”

Read more here.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...