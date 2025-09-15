Spanish PM calls for Israel to be barred from international sport

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for Israel to be barred from international sport over the Gaza conflict, after pro-Palestinian protesters forced one of the biggest cycling races to be abandoned, AFP reports.

Sanchez expressed “deep admiration” for thousands of protesters who forced the halt of the final stage of the Vuelta e Espana on Sunday and said Israel should be penalised just as Russia was over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our position is clear and categorical: as long as the barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition,” said Sanchez, who has become one of Europe’s fiercest critics of Israel’s tactics in Gaza, where the UN says Palestinians face starvation.

“Sports organisations should ask themselves whether it’s ethical for Israel to continue competing internationally,” said Sanchez.

“Why was Russia expelled after invading Ukraine, yet Israel faces no expulsion after invading Gaza?”

