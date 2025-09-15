Gaza’s health ministry warns Palestinians trapped in ‘triangle of terror’

Gaza’s health ministry warns that patients in the enclave are stuck in a “triangle of terror: hunger, bombing, and deprivation of treatment”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the ministry said the medical teams in hospitals cannot continue providing life-saving support with depleted stocks of crucial medicines and tests.

“The Ministry of Health is gasping its last breaths in urgent and life-saving medical needs. Many patients and wounded are facing critical moments with unpredictable outcomes,” the statement said.

The ministry also issued a call to all “concerned parties” to exercise their influence and ensure the entry of emergency medical supplies.