Netanyahu has given no clear guidance on Gaza future: Israeli army official

Israeli army’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, told a Knesset committee that PM Netanyahu has not given the army clear guidance on what comes next in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports citing a report by Israeli media outlet Ynet.

Zamir told a Knesset Subcommittee on Intelligence on Friday that “the prime minister is not telling us what comes next, we don’t know what to prepare for”.

“If they want a military government, then they should say military government.”

Ynet also reported that Zamir harshly criticised the controversial US and Israel-linked GHF, which has been tasked with distributing aid but has led to the killings of more than 1,000 Palestinians, calling it a “failure”.