Polio and preventive vaccinations for children in flood-hit areas being ensured: Punjab CM aide

Special Assistant to Punjab chief minister Punjab on polio campaign, Uzma Kardar, has highlighted that full polio and preventive vaccinations for children in flood-hit areas were being ensured, state media APP reports.

Medical counters and doctors were deployed at all relief camps, she added.

She said that the provincial government has mobilised all resources to support flood-hit areas.

During a visit to Jalalpur Pirwala flood-affected areas, she stressed that the operation will continue until the complete rehabilitation and support of flood victims.

Kardar met flood victims, reviewed ongoing relief efforts, and inspected medical and vaccination camps. She also distributed rations among affected families at the flood relief camps.

She further stated that once the floodwater recedes, compensation for the losses will be provided to the victims.