From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Trade deadlock

News agencies Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:30am

PARIS: Mr Ghulam Mohammad, Pakistan’s Finance Minister, today [Sep 14] appealed to Bharat to allow trade to flow between the two countries “unhampered by artificial restrictions” such as those arising from Bharat’s objection to the value of the Pakistan rupee. “I feel certain that once this is done, trade between the two countries would begin to flow as our prices are reasonable and competitive,” Mr Ghulam Mohammad said. [He] was replying to a statement issued … by Mr Chintaman Deshmukh, Bharati Finance Minister, on the postponement of the question of the par value of the Pakistan rupee by the authorities of the International Monetary Fund.

Mr Ghulam Mohammad said that he wanted to make it clear that the decision of the Government of Pakistan not to revalue the Pakistan currency was based on a purely economic and financial basis and was designed to serve the best Interest of the country. Mr Ghulam Mohammad said: “The Government of Pakistan are convinced that they took the right decision in the matter and they will therefore continue to maintain and press this point of view before the Fund.”

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

