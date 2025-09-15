LBs threaten mass resignations over ‘lack’ of funds

MANSEHRA: Chairman Ittehad, an alliance representing village and neighbourhood council chairmen, on Sunday warned that they would tender mass resignations if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government doesn’t devolve powers to the grassroots level as envisioned in the Local Government Act, 2013.

“Our term is ending early next year, yet we remain without funds or the rights granted to grassroots bodies under the Act,” said Israr Khan Phool, chairman of the Ittehad, while addressing a meeting held here.

“We demand an extension in our term and immediate release of development funds,” Mr Phool added, announcing that an important meeting of the Ittehad leadership with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is scheduled for September 16, where these demands will be formally presented.

“If our demands are ignored, we will launch a province-wide agitation for our rights and those of the people we represent,” he warned.

Demand extension in term, devolution of powers to grassroots

Speaking on the occasion, the Ittehad’s general secretary Mohammad Yasir said the body was also prepared to stage a sit-in outside the provincial assembly.

“And if the government still fails to release development funds, we will tender mass resignations in front of the Supreme Court building,” he declared.

Mr Yasir lamented that despite repeated announcements, the government had failed to release funds even after more than three years since their elections.

PM TO VISIT TO MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Sunday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon visit Mansehra and announce a package of mega development projects for the district.

“The prime minister will inaugurate the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project and announce other major development schemes,” he told a meeting attended by the local government representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, including tehsil, village, and neighbourhood council chairmen.

Mr Yusuf said the visit had been planned last month but was delayed due to the prime minister’s busy schedule.

“We expect he will announce the construction of the multibillion-rupee Mansehra-Chilas Motorway, which will drastically cut travel time between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he added.

The minister urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to expedite rehabilitation of families affected by flash floods.

On the occasion, former MPA Sardar Mohammad Zahoor and neighbourhood council chairman Israr Khan Phool raised concerns over civic issues in Mansehra city and suburbs.

Mr Zahoor said though the federal government had announced Rs440 million to address the district’s chronic water shortage, the funds had yet to be released.

“If this amount is not disbursed within two weeks, I will have no option but to resign from the party’s basic membership as people are suffering due to the scarcity of drinking water,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025