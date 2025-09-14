PPP suspends political activity in view of the flood situation in Sindh

The PPP has announced the suspension of political activities in the province in view of the flood situation.

This announcement was made on Sunday by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a statement, which said that political activities will remain suspended until the water situation in the rivers returns to normal. He instructed all party leaders to fully assist the flood-affected people, particularly those in riverine areas.

“PPP leaders should actively take part in helping the affected people [and] set up relief camps for their assistance and extend every possible support,” he was quoted as saying.

“The PPP stands with the people in every difficult situation. The Sindh government … is fully alert and hopes that the flood wave will pass safely.”