Israel warn citizens abroad not to publish any evidence of military service on social media

The Israeli National Security Council has warned Israelis against advertising Israeli military service on social media and revealing their real-time location, Al Jazeera reports.

Israeli soldiers have been posting social media videos of themselves destroying infrastructure in Gaza since the start of the war.

Any armed group has not targeted them but has been the subject of legal cases opened by organisations like the Hind Rijab Foundation, which has pulled together lawyers and activists from around the world to prepare cases, primarily based on social media content.