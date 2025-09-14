Islamabad court moves to declare Malik Riaz, his son as absconders

ISLAMABAD. Addit­ional District and Sessions Judge Nasruminallah Bal­och has ordered the initiation of proclamation proceedings against Bahria Town founder Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz Malik in two cases pertaining to alleged money laundering of the housing giant’s funds abroad.

During Saturday’s hearing, the court adjourned further proceedings aga­inst the real estate tycoon and his son until September 30, while moving to formally declare them as absconder in the cases.

Last week, the same court distributed copies of the challan among three other accused, including retired Colonel Khalilur Rehman, personal staff officer of Malik Riaz, along with Mushtaq and Imran.

According to court proceedings, Mr Rehman received the challan in person. Mushtaq appeared physically, while Imran’s attendance was marked via video link. Both Mushtaq and Imran are expected to appear in person at the next hearing.

The FIA’s money laundering wing registered the case, alleging that the accused illegally transferred large sums abroad to finance Malik Riaz’s Dubai property project.

The court’s move comes at a time when Mr Riaz is facing mounting legal troubles.

Last month, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar revealed that investigators had found “incontrovertible proof of large-scale money laundering and corruption by Mr Riaz and his company.

He disclosed that the FIA raided Safari Hospital in Rawalpindi, which was allegedly used as a “front office” to conceal cash and records.

According to the minister, hospital ambulances were used to transport money and documents to avoid raising suspicion.

The raid unearthed evidence of Rs1.12 billion in money laundering, while investigators expect further amounts to surface as the probe deepens. Mr Tarar also alleged that Bahria Town’s chief financial officer and finance director were linked to hawala and hundi operators engaged in sending funds abroad. He added that Bahria Town staff attempted to destroy documents during the raid, but investigators managed to seize most of the records.

The minister clarified that the government’s inquiry was focused on Mr Riaz, his family, and company officials, and not on residents of Bahria Town.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025