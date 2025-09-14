E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Hazara varsity’s academic council meets

Bureau Report Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

PESHAWAR: The 34th meeting of the Academic Council of the Hazara University was held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Prof Ikramullah Khan.

The meeting approved the minutes of the 33rd meeting and endorsed the revised curriculum of the BS (Law)/LLB programme as directed by the Higher Education Commission.

Under the new structure, the duration of the programme has been reduced to four years, effective from fall semester 2025.

The council also deliberated on bringing innovation to existing research activities and discussed important decisions for launching new programmes.

Addressing the participants, the vice-chancellor highlighted that the Academic Council was a key statutory body of the university, whose members bring vast experience, scholarly expertise and foresight that are crucial for enhancing the academic and research standards of the institution.

Dr Ikramullah emphasised that deans and professors should take collective and effective measures to further enrich the curricula so that students and scholars were equipped with modern and competitive education and research skills.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

