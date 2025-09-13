Yemen’s Houthis say missile strike targeted Israel

Yemen’s Houthi group says it has carried out a military operation targeting “sensitive sites” in the Israeli city of Jaffa, according to Al Jazeera.

Houthi Spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack was conducted using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads, and the operation “successfully achieved its objectives”.

The Israeli army, however, claimed air defence systems had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Sirens were reportedly activated in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. No casualties or material damage were immediately reported.