E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis say missile strike targeted Israel

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 01:01pm

Yemen’s Houthi group says it has carried out a military operation targeting “sensitive sites” in the Israeli city of Jaffa, according to Al Jazeera.

Houthi Spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack was conducted using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads, and the operation “successfully achieved its objectives”.

The Israeli army, however, claimed air defence systems had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Sirens were reportedly activated in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. No casualties or material damage were immediately reported.

Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, delivers a statement on the group’s latest attacks during a rally held to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 24, 2024. — Reuters/File Photo
Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, delivers a statement on the group’s latest attacks during a rally held to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 24, 2024. — Reuters/File Photo

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...