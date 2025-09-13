E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Spain summons Israeli envoy over ‘slanderous’ remarks from Netanyahu’s office

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 09:45am

Spain has summoned Israel’s acting ambassador in Madrid after Israeli Prime Minister’s Office accused its leader of threatening Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called in Dana Erlich, Israel’s charge d’affaires in Spain, “to categorically reject the false and slanderous statements from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office”, an official at Spain’s Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying.

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez had made a “blatant genocidal threat”, referring to comments made by the Spanish leader when he announced an embargo on weapons, ammunition and military equipment sold to and from Israel.

