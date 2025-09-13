READ: From jackals to dolphins, Pakistan’s wildlife reels under deadly floods

Pakistan’s ongoing floods — among the deadliest in the country’s recent history — have swept away villages, submerged farmland and forced over two million people from their homes, mainly in Punjab.

The consequences, however, are not limited to humans. The catastrophic deluge has also devastated the country’s already fragile wildlife.

“Entire habitats have been submerged, encompassing everything from scrub forests and rangelands to critical wetlands that act as wildlife sanctuaries,” Rafiul Haq, a Karachi-based ecologist, told Anadolu.

Displaced jackals, wild boars, chinkara antelope, and even elusive jungle cats are now venturing into villages in search of food and shelter, he added.

