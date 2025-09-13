E-Paper | September 13, 2025

PDWP approves five development schemes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved five development schemes in the sectors of skill development and governance having an estimated cost of Rs9.3 billion.

The PDWP’s 26th meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board Punjab Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf approved a scheme of expansion of construction and hospitality labs in Tevta at an estimated cost of Rs2.513bn.

It approved a scheme of revamping and upgradation of the PPIC3 Lahore Project at an estimated cost of Rs5.814bn. It also approved establishment of Government College of Technology, Mandi Bahauddin, scheme having an estimated cost of Rs978.343 million.

The working party approved position papers for resource centre and training system for parliamentarians in Punjab Assembly and citizen-centric legal information assistance; and smart safe cities for 19 districts (Phase II).

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, Secretary Skill Development Nadir Chattha, Price Control Secretary Kiran Khurshid, P&D board members and other senior officers.

